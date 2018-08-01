Menu
Peta Credlin told Sky News he’d like to be deputy PM again. Picture: Sky News
Politics

‘Nutcase stuff’: Joyce’s warning to Turnbull

by Staff Writer
1st Aug 2018 5:26 AM
FORMER Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce says he has not lost his passion for politics and plans to run again.

His statement comes just days after he officially declared he and his partner Vikki Campion received payment for their infamous $150,000 tell-all television interview with Channel 7.

"I want to continue to be the abrupt person that shakes things up. I want to stand things on their head," he told Sky News.

"I'd rather get the hate mail than sit back and say everything is fine - everything is not fine."

During his interview with host Peta Credlin, Mr Joyce warned the government will lose his support on the National Energy Guarantee if emissions targets are placed on the agriculture sector.

"If we go down that path, then forget it, I'm out," he told Sky News.

Mr Joyce said the idea was "nut case stuff" and expressed frustration at "caveats placed on the industry by green groups".

Mr Joyce said the Turnbull Government was at risk of losing his support of the National Energy Agreement. Picture: AAP
The former Nationals leader, who resigned his position after his affair with his former press secretary and now partner, last week told Sky he still wanted to be deputy PM.

"I'd love to do those jobs if I was given the opportunity again but there's no mechanism for that to happen," he told Sky News.

"Of course I'd take that job if I was given it again."

