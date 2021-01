Livingstone Shire Council has moved its cancelled New Year’s Eve fireworks events to Easter.

The council announced on Wednesday morning its fireworks events which did not take place at Yeppoon, Emu Park and Glenlee on December 31 due to wet weather, would be shifted to the Easter weekend in April.

“Council will announce further details closer to the date,” the council said in a statement.