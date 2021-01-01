NYE police pursuit ends in Coffs Harbour crash

​A police pursuit ended in a crash at Coffs Harbour on New Year’s Eve.

The driver of stolen Landcruiser which led police on a chase into Coffs Harbour has evaded capture after crashing into a parked car.

Just before 11pm on Thursday, December 31, highway patrol officers were doing speed checks on the Pacific Highway at Corindi Beach when they detected a Toyota Landcruiser allegedly exceeding the speed limit.

Police were unable to stop the vehicle and a pursuit commenced towards Coffs Harbour.

Officers then deployed tyre deflation devices in Korora which successfully deflated the tyres, however the Landcruiser continued into Price Street where it collided with a parked van.

Three occupants ran from the car before police arrested an 18-year-old passenger and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with breach of bail and carry in conveyance.

He was refused bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday.

The vehicle was stolen from the Maclean area on Thursday and police are continuing investigations into the location of the two other males.

As police begin the New Year phase of their statewide road safety operation, 340 drink drivers have been charged across New South Wales since Christmas Eve.

Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

So far, 6,978 speeding fines and 6,128 infringement notices have been issued for other driving offences and Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, is appealing to all road users to make a safe start to 2021.

"Drivers should be aware that alcohol can remain in their system for some time, and many drivers are caught out driving the next day after a big night, thinking they are OK to drive despite not drinking for a number of hours," Assistant Commissioner Webb said.

"Experience has shown that alcohol, exceeding the speed limit and driving while fatigued are major factors in fatal and serious injury crashes, not just in regional NSW, but across Metropolitan Sydney as well.

"Clearly from some of the examples detected in the last 24 hours, some drivers believe the law doesn't apply to them, and such driving behaviour puts not only their own lives at risk, but also the lives of other road users."Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, is appealing to all road users to make a safe start to 2021.