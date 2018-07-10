Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pastor Logan Robertson.
Pastor Logan Robertson. Contributed
News

NZ exile for Ipswich 'pastor'

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL Goodna pastor who allegedly harassed worshippers outside two mosques has been arrested for deportation.

Logan Robertson (pictured), the New Zealand native who last week was filmed allegedly abusing people outside Kuraby and Darra mosques, could have his Visa ripped up.

He was charged by Queensland Police with public nuisance on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australian Border Force officers took Mr Robertson into custody on Friday night with plans to rip up his visa.

"People who come on visas into our country come here with certain conditions," he said.

"Our country embraces free speech but... we don't tolerate people who are going to harass those people going about their business at a place of worship."

Mr Robertson was previously the subject of complaints by Ipswich residents who claimed he was aggressively preaching on their properties.

Mr Robertson could spend several weeks in immigration detention while his case is assessed. He has the opportunity to appeal the deportation decision.

On Friday a spokeswoman for Mr Dutton confirmed to the QT the minister was aware of the matter.

Related Items

deportation logan robertson mosque public nuisance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Biker reveals why he will return after serious crash

    premium_icon Biker reveals why he will return after serious crash

    News Friend: "It's like surfers who have shark attacks and then get back in the ocean".

    Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    premium_icon Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    News Microfactories the solution to landfill and waste on Capricorn Coast

    Senior moment this young Rocky golfer will never forget

    premium_icon Senior moment this young Rocky golfer will never forget

    Sport Legend of the game makes Jayce Goltz's day at pro-am

    Local Partners