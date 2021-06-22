New Zealand has paused its quarantine-free travel bubble with New South Wales as Sydney battles a growing Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Brendan Radke.

New Zealand has paused its quarantine-free travel bubble with New South Wales as Sydney battles a growing Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Brendan Radke.

New Zealand has paused its quarantine-free travel bubble with NSW as Sydney battles a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The pause will take effect from 11.59pm on Tuesday and was scheduled to last for 72 hours, the country’s government officials announced.

“This decision follows a public health assessment today which determined that while the overall risk to public health in New Zealand currently remains low, there are still several unknowns, including a case that was infectious while in the Sydney community and a primary school age child with no clear link established at present,” Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday evening.

“The government is taking a precautionary approach and will review the decision to pause again on Thursday.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

There are now 21 cases linked to the Bondi outbreak, with 10 new cases reported in the state on Tuesday.

It comes as NSW Health issued fresh alerts for a series of new coronavirus exposures sites across Sydney, including a Thai restaurant, bank and a high-end designer store.

Anyone who attended the following venues during these times is considered a close contact and must get tested self-isolate for 14 days, regardless if a negative test result is received.

Mascot: Wallabies Thai Restaurant (outside area), 2/1-5 Bourke St, June 19 between 11.30am and 12pm

Bondi Junction: Chanel fragrance and beauty, Westfield Bondi Junction, June 18 between 12pm and 12.25pm

Sydney: ANZ, 20 Martin Place (level two), June 17, between 11.45am and 3.15pm.

Originally published as NZ halts travel bubble with NSW