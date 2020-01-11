Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Environment

NZ PM tucks into Queensland’s best produce

by Jeremy Pierce
11th Jan 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Zealand's big cheese has dined out on Mount Tamborine, thrilling locals with a surprise visit.

Popular NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is holidaying with family on the NSW Far North Coast, enjoyed a trip to Mount Tamborine on Friday, sampling local beers and wines before tucking in to a cheese platter at the Witches Chase Cheese.

One hospitality worker who spent time with Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford said they were delightful guests.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

"They were very relaxed, friendly and genuinely down to earth," he said.

"If you didn't know who they were, you would just have thought they were a regular couple out for a stroll.

"There was no entourage or security crew, just the two of them enjoying themselves on the mountain."

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Jacinda Ardern (right) at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

NZ's first couple enjoyed a private tasting platter at Witches Chase and also visited a handful of other attractions on the mountain top including Fortitude Brewing, Mason Wines and Wild Plum Kitchen.

 

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Witches Chase Cheese at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Jacinda Ardern (right) at Witches Chase Cheese at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

 

Earlier this week, the couple dined out at a popular restaurant in the seaside community of Salt near Kingscliff.

More Stories

Show More
jacinda ardern mount tambourine new zealand prime minister queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        premium_icon Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        News The riot was over what was believed to be a lack of sugar packets and television remote controls.

        Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        premium_icon Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        News Red tape and global politics keeps our water bombers grounded: R-Mach fights to...

        Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        premium_icon Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        News Rocky footballer Brock Duffy will head to Germany for a year for once in a lifetime...

        Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        premium_icon Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        News If enough aerial firefighting resources were available, the Cobraball bushfire may...