Oakey factory worker's foot amputated after accident

UPDATE: DESPITE having a foot amputated in a work accident at Oakey Abattoir, a 59-year-old employee of Oakey Beef Exports remains in good spirits.

General Manager Pat Gleeson told The Chronicle the employee's foot became caught in a screw conveyor and was amputated on site just after midnight this morning.

He had worked in the biproducts department for more than 10 years.

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital by LifeFlight Helicopter.

"He's in good spirits and conscious and alert and in a stable condition," Mr Gleeson said.

"Unfortunately, they couldn't re-attach the foot but he will have follow up surgery tomorrow.

"Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and if there's anything we can do to help him we will."

The accident remains under the investigation of a Workplace Health and Safety investigating team who were on site throughout the day.

EARLIER: A 59-year-old abattoir worker's foot has been amputated after it got caught in a conveyor belt he was cleaning.

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the accident at Oakey, on the Darling Downs, just after midnight.

The LifeFlight Helicopter aeromedical crew were tasked to Oakey Beef Exports abattoir shortly after midnight to transport a worker with leg injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said it was believed the man became caught in machinery.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

