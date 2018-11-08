Menu
Amphitrite wins the Thousand Guineas.
Horses

Weir chasing classic double on Oaks Day

by Michael Manley
8th Nov 2018 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

DARREN Weir won his first Victoria Derby with Extra Brut on Saturday and he is well placed to pick up his maiden Victoria Oaks. The staying test if the feature race on the third day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington.

Weir has three runners - $3.30 favourite Amphitrite, Verry Elleegant and Zapurler as he bids to become the first trainer since Lee Freedman in 2005 to do the classic double. The 2500m race for fillies is the feature event on the nine-race card.

Inglis pedigree expert Mark Dodemaide said the outsider of Weir's trio, Zapurler, had the bloodlines to win the Oaks.

Dodemaide said the Echuca maiden winner had the perfect staying pedigree.Zapurler is by High Chaparral, who has been a great staying influence in recent years, out of a mare by the champion staying sire Zabeel.

"Obviously you look for staying potential on both the sire side and the mare's ­pedigree, and unusually in ­Zapurler's case it's the proven cross," Dodemaide said. "It's a combination which hits you in the face.

High Chaparral over ­Zabeel mares has produced Group 1 winners in Dundeel and Hiyaam, as well as top ­gallopers Fenway and Alpine Eagle. It's one of the great staying crosses."

Jockey John Allen will be hoping to continue his amazing week when he rides Verry Elleegant in the Oaks.

Last Saturday Allen won the Victoria Derby on Extra Brut and on Wednesday he rode the Darren Weir-trained Another Coldie to victory in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup.

