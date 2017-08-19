Oaky North miner: 'Glencore turned their back on us'

A MINER locked out of Oaky North coal mine near Tieri has shared his story of life on the picket line after devoting almost 20 years of his career to the mine.

He is one of 190 miners locked out of their workplace multiple times over the past couple of months due to stalled industrial negotiations with mine owners Glencore - an Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company.

"At Oaky North Coal Mine, our current Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA) has expired by over two years,” the miner, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"The last tabled draft for the workforce to vote on was voted down with a 99% no vote, about a month ago.

"After that was voted down, company then proceeded to lock us out of our workplace.”

He said the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) and the members offered to roll over existing EBA agreement with no pay rise for two years to stop the stand off and get back to work and on with business.

"Glencore chose to decline that offer and they've continued to lock us out,” the miner said.

"In my eyes, Glencore has turned their back on us, the permanent employees.

"We're the same permanent employees who built up Oaky North as a mine with a reputation as being one of the best producing mines in Australia.”

He said they'll turn up to work and we won't be allowed through the gate, and be issued with a notice saying that we're not needed.

"The permanent workforce has been told that we are surplus to their requirements, that's come out of the mouth of the management team at Oaky north,” he said.

"In my time in the mines, never seen anything like this, as ruthless as Glencore are.

"Some of the big hitters that the company want to take out of our current EBA, Glencore has stated as not being negotiable.

"They want to take away our basic right to be represented, so if an employ is in trouble or an accident or incident has occurred, they would normally have a representative from the CFMEU to be there with them while the are in meetings and the company wants to take that representation right away from us.

"Also they want to take away the arbitration process in disputes so if there's a dispute at the mine, they don't want it to go any further, they want to make the ruling and for the employee live with that.

"We're not willing or prepared to give away the conditions which Glencore want to take off us. Those conditions were fought for by forefathers before us and I don't believe it's right for us to give them away.

"As far as money goes, that's never been a big issue for us, we haven't had pay rise in three years and we offered no further pay rise for another two years, to roll over our current agreement and to get on with the job to get back into work.

"The rosters, they call it modern flexible agreement, they want to put us on any roster they see fit.

"Under the current agreement, it's to be discussed, but under their proposed agreement, they want to dictate and any roster they decided on, they'd put you on.

"To add to that, I think Glencore, they've promoted the whole 'us and them' mentality between the staff, the workers and the contractors.

"As well as being unhealthy for a workplace, it's un-Australian and it's morally wrong.

"Since Glencore took over the mine approximately six years from Xstrata Coal, the management team have adopted a policy of dictating to the employees and not really valuing their employees.

"On more than one occasion I've heard them say in meetings that they would prefer not to deal with the towns ship of Tieri - they've said the costs involved in running and maintaining Tieri, they would not prefer to do.

"A small community like that, just to get destroyed and pulled apart, it's just not on.

He said the company would rather be flying in flying out a workforce rather than dealing with the overheads or maintenance that goes along with running a town.

"As an Oaky north worker and all of us workers are the same, we just want a fair go and to get on with the job, cutting coal and being out there as a permanent workforce.

"They are continuing to run the mine with their own staff and also contractors and labour hire workers, they're crossing the picket line.

"I've heard of a couple of injuries happening out there, no sure whether it's related to members of staff doing roles at the mine that they don't normally do, being forced produce, I can tell you if they refuse to go down there and produce coal, I doubt they would have a job.

"I don't see it (a break in the impasse) in the near future.

"I'm pretty sure there are six other pits in NSW that are going down the same line, all Glencore owned coal mines, to me there is a bigger picture, they've got some type of agenda.

"They are going through same struggle that we are, they've got expired EBA's so they're trying to negotiate, company's not really coming to the party or negotiating properly so they've had to apply for protected industrial action. It's exactly the same path that we've had to take.

"It seems to me from when they owned the (Oaky North) mine, it was like very much a dictatorship, ruling with the iron fist.

The union is currently paying the workers.

"It's not a taxable income, because we pay into the membership to be in the CFMEU, any money we receive from the union is considered a gift to help us with our day to day living.

"The company's locked us out of the workplace, they're not providing us with any income so the union is helping us out.

A spokesperson from Glencore has responded to the miner's comments saying:

"Our proposed Enterprise Agreement maintains Oaky North employees' attractive remuneration and heavily-subsidised accommodation, as well as their right to representation during disputes or formal consultation and access to a support person during discipline discussions.

"The CFMEU continues to ignore each of these facts and has resorted to extreme industrial action to challenge this.”

"The CFMEU, whilst offering to roll over the existing Enterprise Agreement for no increase in remuneration, also wanted to dictate the roster our employees work and receive a $5,000 lump sum payment upon approval of the new EA.

"The roster proposed by the union would have been inefficient whilst also increasing some employees' remuneration by up to $30,000 per annum.

"In addition, despite previously asking for no increase in remuneration, the CFMEU has now changed its mind and is demanding for a 3% increase per annum.”

"Throughout the current industrial action, we have operated Oaky North safely and efficiently with a mix of staff and contractors.

"Safety is our number one focus at each of our operations.”