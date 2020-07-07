Menu
Corey Oates will start in the second row for the Brisbane Broncos in Saturday’s game against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Picture: Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Rugby League

Oates back in Broncos’ starting line-up

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:31 PM
Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Corey Oates returns to the Brisbane Broncos starting side for their Round 9 NRL clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Central Queensland product has been promoted to the backrow while Tevita Pangai Junior bolsters the front row in the two changes to the run-on side for Saturday night’s clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Oates played off the bench in his 150th NRL game last week but will start in the second row this week.

Tom Flegler moves back to the bench alongside Tom Dearden, Rhys Kennedy and Ben Te’o.

The Broncos will be desperate to break a six-game losing streak that has them sitting in 14th on the ladder, ahead of the Gold Coast Titans and the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Yeppoon’s Harry Grant (Wests Tigers) is sitting in equal second alongside Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys) and Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sharks) on the Dally M leaderboard.

The 22 year old hooker has been a revelation for the Tigers since joining them from the Melbourne Storm on a historic loan deal designed to give him more regular game time at NRL level.

