Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An man has died after he was bitten multiple times by a tiger snake.
An man has died after he was bitten multiple times by a tiger snake.
Health

Snake kills elderly man

by EMMA HOPE
31st Jan 2020 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 79-YEAR-OLD Oatlands man has died from a snake bite, the first Tasmanian snake-related death since 1977.

Winston Fish, known as Bill, was mustering sheep at Oatlands on Tuesday evening when he was bitten multiple times by a tiger snake.

Chris Daly of Reptile Rescue said Bill was well known in the Oatlands community and his death was sad.

Chris Daly of Reptile Rescue. Picture: MATT THOMPSON
Chris Daly of Reptile Rescue. Picture: MATT THOMPSON

"I understand he was bitten on the inside of his leg between the groin and the knee," he said.

"The snake was caught on his clothes so he reached down and it then bit him on the hand. The snake then wrapped itself around his arm."

Mr Daly said Mr Fish went untreated for about 45 minutes when a neighbour arrived and cut the snake off.

Mr Fish was helicoptered to hospital where he died about 1.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Department of Health confirmed the death.

"A man was treated at the Royal Hobart Hospital for a snakebite, he subsequently died and the matter has been referred to the coroner," the spokesman said.

Mr Daly said there had been eight snake bites this week in Tasmania.

While conducting a TV news interview on Friday regarding the death, a snake handler from Reptile Rescue was bitten and taken to hospital.

On Thursday night a teenage boy was taken to hospital by helicopter from Bothwell after being bitten by a snake.

"Because of the drought the snakes have no water so they're on the move.

"The basic rule is if you respect them you won't have a problem."

death snake bite winston fish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

        premium_icon ‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

        News A PHOTO on social media today showed a “Chinese family” being placed in an ambulance with police escort on one of Rockhampton’s busiest street.

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without...

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.