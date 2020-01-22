Obese actor now a muscular hunk

Ethan Suplee from Remember the Titans has transformed his body. Picture: Supplied

ACTOR Ethan Suplee has shocked fans with his body transformation.

Suplee, 43, who broke into Hollywood on the back of roles in Boy Meets World, Mallrats, American History X and Remember the Titans, used to tip the scales at more than 180kgs.

The actor says his weight loss actually stopped him getting roles because casting directors no longer recognised him.

Suplee says he started losing the weight after his TV show My Name is Earl ended.

"After My Name Is Earl, I started obsessively riding bicycles," he told EW in 2017. "I actually did get properly thin at one point - I was nine per cent body fat. But I was also riding a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days.

"After two years of that, my wife said, 'Hey, idiot, you can't retire and ride bicycles. You have to go get a job.'"

However, he says he then started to bulk up and began being offered other roles in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Deepwater Horizon and Santa Clarita Diet.

He says he keeps fit by doing Muay Thai kick-boxing classes three times a week.

He also forgoes any sugar in his diet.

Suplee is also a Scientologist and married Juliette Lewis' younger sister, Brandy Lewis, in 2006.