Woman gained 76kg for partner

A QUEENSLAND woman has revealed she gained 76kg for her fiance as part of their "feeder" relationship.

Newly engaged couple Rosie and Jeff were interviewed on UK breakfast show This Morning, shocking viewers and hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes with their story.

Rosie revealed she now weighs 177kg after gaining 76kg since meeting Jeff.

After meeting online on a specialist website, Jeff moved from his native Holland to be with Rosie in Australia after a year of chatting and video calling.

The couple say they eat healthy meals and exercise together.

Asked by Phillip what the appeal of a feeder relationship was, Jeff said: "She's quite a large lady, it's hard to put your finger on it, it's just a certain desire. It floats your boat."

Meanwhile Rosie was keen to dispel the myth that to be the 'feedee' in a feeder relationship, you have to be lazy.

She said: "A lot of people think you just have to be lazy and sit at home, but it's how you do it.

"We eat home cooked meals, I just eat larger portions, then at night we have sensual feeding sessions.

"We'll spend time together and he will feed me and we indulge in those kind of things.

"I'm regular with my feeding habits but when you add that on top it helps you gain weight."

Rosie insisted she felt more confident and sexy than ever after gaining 76kg, but didn't plan to put on any more weight.

But asked if what she was doing was "responsible" considering she has a young child, she took a moment to come up with an answer.

She eventually said: "If anything was going to be detrimental to my health such as diabetes I would do something about that.

"I do all the regular things; we go hiking, swimming … just as long as you have a good balance of the feedism and the healthy lifestyle.

"We're definitely happy and content in our lives and not doing anything to harm us or anyone else."

However viewers were horrified by the interview, with one writing on Twitter: "I am 177kg but I live a healthy lifestyle. I think you're fibbing love."

Another added: "Jeez. Fact. You're not NOT healthy. 'Feeding' isn't healthy" while a third tweeted: "At that size there's no way she lives a healthy lifestyle!"

Others were angry at Jeff for encouraging his fiancee to be morbidly obese.

One viewer wrote: "I feel like she's being controlled and she's been actually brainwashed."

Another added: "#feedism is sickening and that lady is sad".

A third agreed, tweeting: "No, very wrong. She's putting her health at risk. Don't care how much you call it love, it's ridiculous."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.