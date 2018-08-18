OBITUARY: The water legend with the movie star good looks

BIT OF A STAR: Hal Friemuth surrounded by drill bits. INSET: A young Hal Friemuth with his movie star good looks.

BIT OF A STAR: Hal Friemuth surrounded by drill bits. INSET: A young Hal Friemuth with his movie star good looks.

AS THE worst drought in a generation holds farmers to ransom, many will be relying on bores drilled by Rockhampton's Hal Friemuth, who died on Monday.

From 1962-1992 Hal single-handedly drilled more than 5000 water bores on properties across Queensland.

Without those bores, thousands of people would have lost their farms due to droughts.

Hal's daughter, MaryAnn Birbeck said her father remembered every hole he ever drilled and if a property was sold, the new owner could call and he would know at exactly what depth the water had been found, 30 years later.

With uncanny accuracy and a life-long disbelief in water diviners, Hal would have bets with the landowners.

"If he got water in the diviner's hole, he wouldn't charge the farmer, but if he didn't get water in the diviner's spot, the farmer had to pay for both," MaryAnn said.

"It was embarrassing to the diviners. Dad's accuracy was incredible."

The last photo of Hal Friemuth with his eldest daughter MaryAnn Birkbeck.

Hal Friemuth was best-known in Rockhampton as the founder of Depco Drilling, the company he ran until the late 1980s until he handed the reins to his daughter and her first husband Wayne.

He was the first person to find the magnesite deposit, near Marlborough and developed an alarm that signalled when a drill was too close to power lines. It revolutionised the industry.

Hal requested no funeral, but on Thursday night his family and friends gathered at Rockhampton Leagues Club to remember the pioneer, trailblazer and storyteller with an infectious laugh and movie star good looks.

"Dad was very humble and modest," MaryAnn said.

"He never wanted praise or recognition, he just did the job."

Hal was born on November 4, 1930 in Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of Romanian immigrants. His childhood on the farm, during the depression, was "bitterly cold and unimaginably rough".

At 17, and with only basic education, he got his first drilling job, as a drill helper.

Two years later he found himself working in the Arctic Circle, the Yukon and Alaska, before being sent to Turkey to drill for oil.

His wicked sense of humour and political incorrectness often came into play and MaryAnn said he loved to play tricks on the Muslim drill helpers.

"On overcast days they wanted to know which way Mecca was, so they could pray," she said.

"Dad deliberately pointed them in the wrong direction so their bottoms faced the wrong way.

"It was a total insult to their God, but it was hilarious to Dad."

In 1956 in Dallas, Hal met Jean, a gorgeous, firey, red-headed Texan who he married before being posted to Beirut in Lebanon.

"The whole crew of 12 men were to fly on a propeller plane from Damascus to Beirut," MaryAnn said.

"PanAm was flying there on a brand new plane so the pilot offered to take them.

"The original plane crashed into a mountain that night just outside Beirut and all the souls on board were lost.

"Dad saw the crash from his apartment."

Once the contract in Beirut was up, Hal was offered a choice and with his young family he started a new life in Western Australia. In 1962 he started his own company and scoured the country to see where water bores were most needed.

It lead them to Rockhampton and the formation of Depco Drilling.

Hal Friemuth founder of Depco Drilling in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton was a shock to both Hal and Jean but more so to his wife who, being American, had expected indoor plumbing, frozen food and colour TV.

Instead, their first home on Richardson Rd had a thunderbox with frogs and spiders.

For Jean, with a new baby JoAnn, it was like going back to the dark ages.

In late 1980s Hal stepped back from working in the field.

Three years later, he and Jean divorced but remained very good friends and continued to work together.

Hal lived in his home at Olive Estate where he fed 500 birds every day, worked in his Tinker Shop and was a little obsessed with his weekly Lotto entry and the weather.

Until four weeks before his passing, he was independent,, working, cooking and driving for himself.

While most people would say rest in peace, MaryAnn says "that just isn't Hal".

"By now he will have put down a water bore for God and sent all the diviners to hell," she said.