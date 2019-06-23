Menu
Two occupants have reportedly fled the scene of a single vehicle crash in Rockhampton. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Occupants reportedly flee scene of West Rocky crash

23rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM
12.15pm: POLICE are on the hunt for two people who have fled a crash seen in south Rockhampton.

Reports indicate police were in pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed.

Emergency services have confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.

A dog squad was deployed on Western St after reports the pair were seen in that area.

Other reports indicate the pair were seen near Lagoon Cres and in the Jardine St, Wandal area.

Noon: A CAR has ran into a pole at a West Rockhampton address this morning.

Emergency services have recently arrived on the scene at Fenlon St, where a power pole has been impacted by the single vehicle incident.

Two occupants have reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

