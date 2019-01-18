Occupational therapist by day, resin artist by night

Teagan Hartwig has started up a new business, creating and making resin art products to sell at the markets.

TEAGAN Hartwig grew up scrapbooking after school to sell cards at markets on the weekends with her mum. Now, she has a market business of her own.

It started as a hobby in September, but with encouragement from family and friends she took the plunge and decided to sell to the public.

Ms Hartwig's business is Made in Maryvale, a sentimental twist on where she grew up in Jandowae near Dalby.

She creates and makes resin art, applying the glossy mixture to various homewares from bread boards, trinket jars, coasters, clocks, coasters and serving plates.

Online tutorials have helped, but Ms Hartwig mostly worked out the knack for the art from "lots and lots of trial and errors”.

Working from her home in Wandal, she has learnt to have the air-conditioner on as it can be too hot and humid for the resin to set right.

"When I first did them I thought they were cool but now I look back and can see all of my mistakes,” Ms Hartwig said.

"You learn different techniques and strategies as you work. Each type of resin you use is different, each colourant you use has different effects, they react differently so you get different patterns and styles.”

Resin is a two part ultra clear chemical and can be coloured with paints and glitters.

"Once you finish you have this beautiful gloss finish,” Ms Hartwig said.

Ms Hartwig has a growing passion for the craft and loves what it does.

"It sets, it moves it own way... I find that a bit fun and a bit of a challenge,” she said.

Ms Hartwig has branched into earrings and jewellery after experience making homewares from clocks to bread boards and serving plates to coasters.

It was also a way to use up leftover resin, but it's tapped into a popular fashion trend.

Resin art has become a new trend with artists using it on canvas and glass, and other handmade items.

"It seems to have popped up recently where people have started mixing them with colours and pigments,” Ms Hartwig said.

It has become quite popular with the customers.

"Young girls love the glitter and I have had a few guys who have been dragged along with their partner had bought stuff and commented saying they don't usually like art stuff,” Ms Hartwig said.

Ms Hartwig hosted her first market stall in November and received quite a few custom orders in the lead up to Christmas.

"What I love is when I create something people have in mind ... for someone they love which is really nice,” she said.

An occupational therapist by day, Ms Hartwig moved to Central Queensland in 2014, and has worked in Gladstone, Biloela and Rockhampton.

When her contract for having to travel away ended, she found herself with more time at home.

She was looking for a creative outlet when she started experimenting with resin art.

"I haven't done anything artistic like this for a long time,” she said.

"When I started university I didn't have the time to do something creative and it wasn't until the end of last year I had all this spare time.

"I am liking having something to do after work and on weekends.”

Looking ahead to this year, Ms Hartwig hopes to ramp up the new business a bit more.

"My aim at the moment is to do up a book with my colours in it to take custom orders... I want to start streamlining that a little bit,” she said.

She also has a collaboration coming up for Valentine's Day with dessert bar business, Shell's Art.