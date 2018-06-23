Ocean swim good preparation for Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

People are invited to dive into the Fritzroy Frogs' winter solstice ocean swim at Emu Park tomorrow.

Chris Ison ROK081017ctriathlon1

TRIATHLON: With the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival just five weeks away, the Fitzroy Frogs are giving people the chance to hone their skills.

The club will hold a winter solstice ocean swim and aquathlon, as well as a coaching and tips session at Emu Park's Main Beach from 8am on Sunday.

Frogs' president Craig McCormack said while it was not a race event, it offered experienced athletes the chance for a practice swim or newcomers the opportunity to get a taste of ocean swimming.

"We're encouraging people to get involved and push their own limits,” he said.

"We don't expect everyone to be at race standard but simply to enjoy themselves and we'll be there to offer them as much support as they need.

"If they swim 20m and that's more than they've done before then that's a step in the right direction.”

McCormack said the aquathlon was designed to simulate junior and senior events that the club would run on "Super Saturday” as a curtain raiser to the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

Festival organiser Glenn Skinner, an accomplished triathlete, will also be there on Sunday to offer tips and advice to those who plan to compete next month.

The festival is on July 28-29. The Saturday program will feature an aquathlon, a duathlon for children aged 3-11, and a corporate mascot duathlon where entrants will run and ride a scooter.

On Sunday, hundreds of competitors will take on the the Kraken 102 long distance (2km swim, 80km cycle, 20km), the sprint distance (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) or the enticer distance (300m, 10km cycle, 2.5km run) triathlons.

McCormack is encouraging triathletes to get involved.

"As the local triathlon club, it's important that we have an event like this.

"A lot of us do travel away to compete and it's fantastic to have an event like this right on our doorstep.

"We want people to go to the festival website and see what's available to them and get registered.”

People interested in Sunday's event can register on the day at 7.30am; cost is adults $10, under-18s $5.