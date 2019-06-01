Oceania Cup 'buzz' building in Rockhampton

COMING ALONG: Work is progressing well on the second synthetic turf field at Kalka Shades in preparation for the Oceania Cup in September.

HOCKEY: Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barb Knowles says there is a "real buzz” around as the first international hockey event to be played in the city in more than a decade edges closer.

Rockhampton will host the Oceania Cup from September 4-8.

Australia and New Zealand will face off in a best-of-three series at the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton. DAN PELED

The Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams will play a best-of-three series, with the winners automatically qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Eleven Pacific Island and Asian nations have also been invited to play in the Intercontinental Hockey 5s, to be run in conjunction with the Cup.

Knowles said excitement was building in the hockey fraternity and the broader community, with Cup tickets going on sale today (visit rockhamptontickets.com.au).

"It's amazing the number of people stopping me, saying how great it is that we're having an event like this - and they're not all necessarily hockey people,” she said.

"There's a real buzz building and, while it's only early, if we can keep that momentum going I'm confident it will be a great success.”

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barb Knowles: "If we can keep that momentum going I'm confident it will be a great success.” Allan Reinikka ROK290519ahockey1

Oceania Hockey Federation president Clare Prideaux and continental development officer Gill Gemming will visit Rockhampton on June 13 and 14 to inspect the venue and discuss Cup preparations.

Knowles said the construction of the second synthetic turf field at Kalka Shades was progressing, with all underground services in place, field irrigation and pumps 90 per cent complete and the tech bench and toilet blocks in progress.

The field shock pad is set to be installed next week, the light towers are up and the aluminium grandstands for shade seating areas are being fabricated.

