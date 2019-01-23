Oceania Cup officials give Rocky Kalka Shades the thumbs up

HOCKEY: Eyes from across the globe will be focused on Kalka Shades hockey grounds this September as the Oceania Cup kicks off for the first time in Rockhampton.

On September 5-10, the Oceania Cup and the Intercontinental Hockey 5s will be held, with teams from New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Asia competing alongside Australian men and women.

The Cup - which is a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020 - has been in Rockhampton's sights for some time, after losing out to Stratford, New Zealand to host it in 2015.

However, after a $5 million upgrade to Kalka Shades' facilities, which included two new fields and the introduction of a 10mm high surface carpet, which was used at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, RHA won the bid.

With $500k contributed from Rockhampton Regional Council, RHA matched the contribution and won the right to host.

On Tuesday, representatives of Ocean Hockey Federation visited the site to inspect whether the grounds and format adapted to international hockey guidelines.

"This event is held every two years and over the last 10 years we've tried to take this to regional areas outside big cities in Australia and New Zealand as much as we can,” chair of the competitions committee, David Peebles, said.

"The local organising committee (in Rockhampton) has done a great job by what we can see and we are confident with the delivery.

"We're pleased to have the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton as the local hockey community here is very strong.

"At the last Olympics in Rio, there were three male players from Rockhampton (Mark Knowles, Jamie Dwyer and Matt Ghodes) which is unprecedented in Australian hockey. You wouldn't find three from Melbourne or Sydney.”

In the Oceania Cup, Australia and New Zealand teams will battle it out over four days in a three-game series, with the week live-cast around the world.

The International Hockey 5s will include all Pacific islands and some Asian teams during the morning and for a full day on day five.

"The five-a-side format only takes 20 minutes across two halves and the ground is smaller and surrounded by boards and is very action-packed,” Peebles said.

"The winner of the Australia and New Zealand 11-a-side series will get a spot straight away at Tokyo, so it's an important event from that point of view.

"If a team loses in that test series, based on their accumulation of points, they go into the next qualifier which is six weeks later.

"That would by definition be a much tougher event because it's 12 nations competing for six spots.”

Peebles commended RHA for its hard work in promoting junior involvement and guiding players "right to the top”.

He also commended RHA and Rockhampton Regional Council for its commitment to delivering the top quality facilities.

"People will be watching the backdrop we have here and look at the local tourism community,” he said.

"It's an all-encompassing thing.

"We're hoping a lot of school kids come out and have a look and support a team, whether they want to support Australia or adopt another team.”

Honorary secretary general and treasurer Bob Claxton said in previous years, inviting local schools to support teams in their colours adds a "fantastic carnival atmosphere”.

"I'd be surprised if it didn't get more young kids wanting to play. It's a lot different from watching on television as television takes away the speed elements of the game and when they see it live and see the skill in the men and women, they will be staggered,” he said.

Claxton added that in the past, regional centres have shown more support than metropolitan areas for the event.

"Regional communities like to get behind it,” he said.

"We think the economic benefit to regional centres is far greater.

"We changed our criteria and reasoned that any community across the Oceania that has invested quite a few million into having artificial turf should have the opportunity to bid.

"Hockey is more than knocking a hockey ball around, it's about bringing community benefits to those places.”

The Samoan players are expected to head into Rockhampton two weeks before the Intercontinental competition begins, to prepare and practise on the Rockhampton pitch.

"It's fantastic that the council got behind RHA to support their bid to host and we hope they see great economic benefits.”