O’Connor commits future to Reds and Wallabies

Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor has declared he wants to finish his career with the Reds after signing a new deal with the Queensland Rugby Union and Rugby Australia.

O’Connor, 30, has put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him with the QRU and RA until the 2023 World Cup in France.

“Queensland is my home,” said O’Connor, who will line up for the Reds in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman battle against the Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium.

“I was born here, I love this state, I love pulling on the maroon jersey, and this is where I want to finish my career.”

O’Connor recently led the Reds to the Super Rugby AU title, scoring all of Queensland’s 19 points in their three-point grand final win over the Brumbies.

“We have a great team now and I think we are going to do some special things. I’m excited to be part of it and to help take them forward,” said the previously wayward and controversial O’Connor, who signed with the Reds two years ago after a spell overseas.

“I came back with the intention to play for my country again and to prove to myself that I could take what I learned from overseas off the field and flourish in this environment.

“I truly feel that we have the group of coaches and players to take Australian rugby back to the top, and I want to be part of that more than anything.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I was given, and when I arrived back, I put my service to this country and the Wallaby jersey above all.”

RA director of rugby Scott Johnson said O’Connor “matured immensely while overseas”.

“I think we have all seen that over the last two years,” Johnson said.

“James will be the first to say though that the work isn’t done. We have a number of things to achieve in Australian rugby in the coming years, and James’ experience will be invaluable to both the Reds and the Wallabies.

“James also recognises the role he has as a mentor to our next generation too – and that may prove to his greatest legacy.

Reds general manager of professional rugby Sam Cordingley said: “We are pleased that James has committed his future to the Reds and Wallabies.

“He has demonstrated again this year that he is the best flyhalf in the country. We look forward to seeing his continual support for the club through to 2023.”

Originally published as O’Connor commits future to Reds and Wallabies