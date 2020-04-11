Menu
WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: If anyone can comprehend the challenges that go with coronavirus, it's Janet Stewart.
Octogenarian knows COVID-19 challenges

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
11th Apr 2020 7:24 PM
IF anyone is able to comprehend the challenges of coronavirus, it’s Rockhampton octogenarian Janet Stewart.

Janet was born a year before the outbreak of World War II and until a few weeks ago, she was still studying with CQUniversity.

Unfortunately COVID-19 conspired with her failing eyesight, causing her to withdraw from on-campus studies in Print Design.

By way of background, Janet spent some of her extensive health career managing the communicable disease unit in Alice Springs, around the time of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

“We used to grab our little eskies with swabs, and treatments, and details of incubation times, and sally forth into the community to tackle tuberculosis, measles, hepatitis and gastric diseases,” Janet said.

“We were a well-known centre for patient tracking to help find the source and stop the spread.

“We also conducted very efficient immunisation programs within schools.

“Sexually-transmitted diseases usually came to the clinic rather than us tracking them down, except if there was danger to others.

“They were always advised to bring their contacts in, most did.

“One of the challenges the current disease trackers seem to be facing is how to work out the incubation period of COVID-19.”

Janet did her initial nursing and midwifery training in Melbourne before embracing preventative medicine as a district nurse.

She then moved to Alice Springs and progressed into community health, child development studies, and the National Acoustic Laboratory, which fitted children with hearing aids and conducted deafness awareness among industries.

Janet also gained a scholarship for further study in community health in Darwin and another award to tour clinical disease units throughout London.

She also qualified to teach English as a second language at North Brisbane TAFE.

Janet became a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing Australia in 1985.

She worked as director of Urban and Rural Nursing in the Barkley Region before retiring to Bundaberg.

Wanting to keep her mind active, she completed dressmaking and horticultural courses at Bundaberg TAFE before enrolling in the STEPS (preparatory) course at CQUniversity.

She also continued with CQUni studies after her partner passed away.

From 2011 until March this year, Janet managed to complete studies across the disciplines of biology, communication, computer skills, mathematics, health and safety risk management, physical geography, conservation and forensic science.

