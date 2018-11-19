Odell Manuel reclaims strongest Australian powerlifter title

POWERLIFTING: Rockhampton powerlifter Odell Manuel is not only the strongest man in the country but is now the third equal strongest powerlifter in the world.

Despite having osteoarthritis in his knee and rupturing a tendon in his quadricep during a demonstration over two years ago, it hasn't stopped him from bouncing back and blitzing his way back to being the best in Australia for the fifth time.

After two years off from injury, the gentle giant returned to the national stage in March at ProRaw, one of the country's biggest powerlifting competitions.

There, he not only claimed back his title as the strongest man in Australia from Alex Simon, but also took out the Australian all-time powerlifting record, lifting an impressive total of 1090kg.

"I was supposed to go into the Big Dog 2 competition last year but I had to pull out because I wasn't ready,” he said.

"Alex beat my record at that competition but this year I got to reclaim it. It was a long time coming.”

In October, he set his eyes on the national stage and went up against some of the greatest lifters in the world at the Big Dog 3 competition in Melbourne, where he claimed his sport as third equal in the world.

Manuel now holds the biggest squat (460kg), deadlift (405kg) and total of 1115kg in Australian history.

"There are quite big boys in it, Americans, Russians, who are always leading the charts so it's good to see Australia up there,” he said.

"That's what you train for but you have to go through the process. It's taken me nine years to do that.”

Manuel said a slipped hand on his first deadlift hindered his chances at taking out the top spot in the world, but he was determined to return next year.

"I'm training for it now and getting back into it,” he said.

"It's hard stuff. Higher rep stuff.

"When you come in on the day you have to do all the hard work and leave no stone unturned.”

Before his return, Manuel spent most of his time self-rehabilitating.

"I knew my body and what it could take and I did it slowly,” he said.

"That's my problem - I have a no fear attitude.

"I blew my bicep out three years ago and was lifting two weeks later. I just can't stop.

"I had to learn my lesson and this time I listened to my doctor. You live and learn and I learned the hard way.”

Manuel was determined to stay active in preparation for ProRaw.

"It's the little things, not the big things,” he said.

"Small achievements can be anything. Just an extra lift or half a lift that make up the bigger picture on the day.

"If you have passion you can achieve anything and get where you want to be.

"I went into ProRaw as an underdog and it was a huge rush to reclaim my status.”

Approaching Big Dog 3, Manuel reached out to Rockhampton's Vector Health trainer Glenn Hansen.

"Glenn knows what he's talking about. Knowledge is power,” he said.

Despite Manuel's extensive powerlifting experience, he "humbled” himself and asked Hansen questions.

"He knows the science and knew there were things we could probably still change and it worked,” he said.

"For Big Dog I let Glenn program my six month off season, which is really where all the work is done, where you build muscle and program yourself.

"That just manifested and I did a bigger squat, a bigger bench and could've done a bigger deadlift but I ripped my hand I couldn't go any further.

"I was hesitant to start with because the program was different from what I do, but it worked.”

Manuel is working to claim the top spot at Big Dog 4 next year but still does meet and greets, shares his story, and helps aspiring lifters whenever he has the time.

He is also pleased to see how far the sport has come, with younger generations benefiting off the "trial and errors” of "guinea pigs” like himself.

"It's good. That's how you get the sport out and get better lifters in Australia,” he said.

Manuel will be teaming up with Hansen again for next year's Big Dog.

"I have an awesome team of sponsors, handlers and spotters, like Lachlan Large (a pro trainer) and Andrew Boyden,” he said. "I can't do it alone. I'm blessed to have people like that.”