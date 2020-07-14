‘Odin’ destroyed grandson’s cubbyhouse, DV offender joked

The man destroyed his grandchild’s play house in a fit of rage.

A GRANDFATHER smashed his grandson’s cubbyhouse and threw it over a fence during a domestic violence dispute.

The man, 38, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a Koongal address at 5.50pm on July 8 after the victim called saying the defendant had damaged property in the backyard.

He said when police arrived, they observed an overturned bin in the backyard with rubbish thrown throughout the yard and food waste on the ground.

Snr Constable Rumford said a child’s cubbyhouse was extensively damaged.

He said the victim told police she and the defendant had been drinking throughout the day and she was making dinner when she made a ‘throw away comment’ which sparked the defendant to become enraged.

Snr Constable Rumford said the defendant went outside, knocked over the bin and kicked the playhouse several times, causing pieces of plastic to break off and thrown around the yard.

He said the defendant then picked up the playhouse and threw it over the back fence, into an empty lot.

This was when the victim contacted police.

Snr Constable Rumford said the defendant joked at police that “Odin came down himself and did it” referring to the playhouse.

The defendant had a six page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had removed himself from the incident with the victim by going into the backyard.

The defendant called out from the dock that it was his grandson’s cubbyhouse and was a “$100 piece of s---” that could be replaced.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale suggested the defendant work on becoming a grandparent that was safe to spend time with.

She sentenced him to 12 months probation. A conviction was recorded.