O'Dowd doesn't want to muddy G'mere post code change waters

Ken O'Dowd is waiting on the sidelines to be called in to help with the push to change Gracemere's postcode. Paul Braven GLA300117KEN

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd says it's not his position to "muddy the waters" on a push to change Gracemere's postcode without Rockhampton Regional Council asking for assistance.

Mr O'Dowd yesterday issued a statement saying he'd been aware of calls for a postcode change for some time, but wouldn't intervene without invitation.

Earlier this week Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson publicly championed Gracemere's cause leading to Australian Post officials to convene a hastily organised meeting.

Responding to an editorial in this paper yesterday about Senator Hanson's seemingly positive intervention, Mr O'Dowd said Senators and MPs shouldn't involve themselves unless they were asked too.

After years of frustration and not being able to get a unique postcode for Gracemere, Rockhampton Regional Council a few months ago surveyed residents about pushing for a change from the current 4702 to Rockhampton's 4700.

Close to 70% of the 1924 respondents agreed.

"There are processes and procedures that need to be followed and Senators or Members of Parliament should not be getting involved in a process that is clearly the undertaking of the Local Government without them seeking our assistance," Mr O'Dowd said.

He said he spoke at a Gracemere gathering earlier this year where the topic was "once again discussed".

"The Rockhampton Regional Council's survey purpose clearly states: 'Council has since held a number of meetings with Australia Post and we have been advised a unique post code for Gracemere is not an option due to the low number of postal deliveries to the area'," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The RRC survey purpose goes on to state; 'If Gracemere residents and businesses want the change, council will lobby Australia Post'."

He said he was yet to hear from council requesting support.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday said "council is not interested in playing the blame game on this issue".

"We stepped in to help the local community in response to a petition received from the Gracemere Voice," Cr Strelow said.

"The feedback we have received from Australia Post has not been encouraging and we will gladly work with anyone to get a positive result."

Meanwhile, an Australia Post spokesperson said the service was closely monitoring Gracemere's mail delivery needs and acknowledged the results of council's survey.

"Australia Post will only make changes to postcodes if there are operational requirements to do so," the spokesperson said.

"The use of postcodes by other parties and service providers for their own purposes does not influence Australia Post's operational decisions regarding postcode allocation."

In March 2016, The Morning Bulletin reported the downturn in the mining sector had had a direct impact on Gracemere home buyers.

Glen Lynch has been the architect of a petition to change the postcode.

Back then Mr Lynch said those looking to secure a home loan to buy in Gracemere have been faced with banks requiring a 30% deposit for a home due to the mining downturn. He also spoke about insurance costs rising due to other areas in the 4702 area flooding.

Yesterday, Mr Lynch said he was keen to see the situation progress and felt the matter had been with Rockhampton Regional Council for too long.