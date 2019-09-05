Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Biloela is already a multi-cultural community largely due to the meatworks and the farming industry.
Biloela is already a multi-cultural community largely due to the meatworks and the farming industry.
News

O'Dowd speaks out about Biloela's Tamil family

Christine Mckee
by
5th Sep 2019 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS Biloela's Tamil family wait on Christmas Island before almost certain deportation on Friday, the Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has spoken out on the issue.

Mr O'Dowd said the matter was a very complex issue and the longer it went on the more it tore the community apart.

"I believe everybody is entitled to a fair hearing and this has gone on for far too long,” he said.

"The family have been through enough trauma and it is about time the final decision be made.”

Mr O'Dowd was first contacted by friends of the family but said he had never heard from the family themselves or from their legal team.

Over the past few years, he said he had been making representations on their behalf to the Minister who was aware of his position.

But he stressed the Australian tax payer had paid millions of dollars for multiple court cases and tribunals and the highest court has ruled that under the Refugee and Humanitarian program, the Tamil family are not refugees.

Ken O'Dowd has shared his views on the plight of Biloela's Tamily family
Ken O'Dowd has shared his views on the plight of Biloela's Tamily family Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD

"I have been receiving many calls to my office regarding the family for years and it has obviously increased in the last few days,” he said.

"There has been a mixed reaction coming from my constituents ... I have made the views of my constituents very clear to the Ministers.

"I have spoken with Minister Dutton (yesterday) afternoon for an update on the situation.

"I have also been speaking with Minister Colman and the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, regarding the Sri Lankan family in the last few days.

"The injunction has been extended and the case has been set down for a further hearing on Friday.”

The case has been in the spotlight since the family were detained in pre-dawn raid on their Biloela home last year.

Their claims for asylum have been rejected by the High Court and ministerial intervention was ruled out this week.

A final decision on the case of the youngest daughter, who like her sister was born in Australia, will be made by the Federal Court tomorrow.

Mr O'Dowd said it was now an operational matter and as it was before the courts it was difficult for him to comment any further.

biloela ken o'dowd mp refugee crisis tamil family
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    premium_icon Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    Business The new centre has been designed to reflect Rockhampton's typical Queensland and Victorian style homes

    • 5th Sep 2019 11:07 AM
    Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    premium_icon Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    News Norah Parsons is more than a dedicated teacher and school leader

    Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    premium_icon Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    News Carinity takes a step back in time with fashions from various eras

    About 250 students to master art of robotics

    premium_icon About 250 students to master art of robotics

    News CQUniversity-hosted event arrives on Friday