Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
Crime

Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star

by Mark Morri
9th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.
The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.

He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.

MORE NEWS:

Double tragedy: Couple did when motorbike hits pole

Map forecasts Sydney's Metro future

Hungry Jack billionaire caught up in $11m property dispute

More Stories

drugs off-duty cop police corruption sniffer dogs the star

Top Stories

    Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    premium_icon Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    Environment Multiple calls were made for reinforcements to protect homes.

    Thief fined $500 for snatching a bottle of whiskey

    premium_icon Thief fined $500 for snatching a bottle of whiskey

    Crime A 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the crime in Rockhampton court

    Drug dealer comes clean and shows police to his stash

    premium_icon Drug dealer comes clean and shows police to his stash

    Crime The former spray painter told police he supplied to six friends

    Complex with shops, units approved for residential area

    premium_icon Complex with shops, units approved for residential area

    News The multi story development was ticked off back in May