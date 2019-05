Police arrived on scene to transport the offender.

Police arrived on scene to transport the offender. Amber Hooker

2.15pm: AN off duty police officer has chased down a fugitive on foot after he allegdly stole property from a shop at Stockland Rockhampton.

The incident happened about 2.10pm and the arrest is believed to have been made at Northside Plaza.

A 35-year-old man allegedly stole NRL merchandise and is being taken to the Rockhampton Police Station.