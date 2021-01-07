Off-leash dog park on track to open this month

Livingstone Shire’s first off-leash dog park is on track to open this month.

On Wednesday Mayor Andy Ireland said preliminary designs for an off-leash area at Olive Dorey Park were now complete and construction would soon be underway.

“The park, located on Clayton Road, Lammermoor, will be the first of its kind constructed within the Shire and will have benefits for dogs and their owners,” Cr Ireland said.

“It will provide the opportunity for dogs to exercise, socialise with other dogs, enjoy the fresh air, practice training techniques, play games, and burn off energy.

“The fully enclosed area will also include facilities such as seating, water, and dog waste bins which make it clear that dogs are invited, not just permitted.”

Cr Ireland said there had been a positive response from the community around establishing a dog park, with the potential for more on the horizon.

“As soon as the off-leash area at Olive Dorey Park has been opened, council will go out for a second round of engagement for potential new sites,” he said.

“There has been some talk on social media which has suggested the designs from some years ago should form the basis for what is proposed.

“Council’s position has always been that the views of the current community are of the utmost importance as its aspirations alter over time.

“It’s for this reason that council will seek community input regarding the design of any additional dog park locations.”

Other potential sites for off-leash dog parks already identified by the council are Lex Semple Park, Emily Morgan Park and Emu Park Bicentennial Oval.

