'Off the cuff' comment led to his big break

JASON McLean is a familiar voice that has been heard across the region for the past four-and-a-half years.

The ABC sports radio journalist will be walking into the studio for the very last time todayfor his 200th, final show.

"It's a bit of a milestone,” Mr McLean said.

"When I got into sport, which was my main job here, I was getting involved with the Capras.

"I called matches online for them and did a bit of ground announcing, did their scoreboard and was getting involved with them and pretty much keeping abreast of all the local sports and events.

"It was good. There's always plenty on and there's a lot of good talent in the state and local leagues, and all sports and novelty sports.

"It's good fun every week and it's good to know a lot of them. Nearly every sport club knows me.”

Mr McLean began his radio journalism career 30 years ago and had worked at many stations across the country.

He had dabbled in talkback radio, as well as undertaking stints at FM News, doing a weekly topic piece for 7 News and working at 4RO and Sea FM.

After the encouragement by his predecessor, Michael Bailey, Mr McLean made the decision to approach ABC Capricornia.

After an "off the cuff” comment he made about "always wanting to do sport”, the Gold Coast-born journalist quickly became Rockhampton's prominent sporting voice.

The biggest moment of his career came when his childhood hero, boxer Jeff Fenech, visited Rockhampton to open World Gym.

"I had him on for an interview...and he said it was a great interview and that I'd done a lot of research,” Mr McLean said.

"I said there was no research, I has just followed him so madly that I knew it all.

"It was really good. I loved him as a kid and seeing him here in Rockhampton was a good day.

"I've had other big interviews with NRL figures and all that, but that was the stand-out,” he said.

One thing that has stood out for McLean in his time in Central Queensland, is the talent of the sporting stars and the support the community shows local athletes.

"A lot of good sports people have come out of here,” Mr McLean said. "There's a good participation rate in Rockhampton and covering all this, one thing I've been very appreciative of is how sporty this region is.”

Mr McLean will be taking up a short-term contract at Innisfail from July to September at 4KZ, then he will move down to the Sunshine Coast where he hopes to pick up work and be close to his children.

"I'll declare myself a radio gun for hire,” he said.

"It's a bit sad to be finishing up...it's been a good ride.”