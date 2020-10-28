Offender crashes and burns on motorbike while fleeing police

ZIPPING down a footpath at speed, a motorcycle rider laughed and smirked at the police officers who went after him.

But police had the last laugh when the foolhardy rider Mayen Chaw crashed and fell off his bike.

His tumble led to his speedy arrest and appearance from jail before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on a raft of charges.

Appearing via video-link, Mayen Chaw, 19, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to evading police on May 10 in Redbank Plains; driving when drug positive; driving while SPER suspended (for unpaid fines); possession of dangerous drugs - cannabis; three counts of receiving tainted property; possession of tainted property (a proof-of-age card); and contravening a police order about access to his mobile phone.

Two charges of robbery were dismissed and replaced by offences of receiving tainted property.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Chaw received a stolen Apple iPad on July 1 in Bellbird Park and a person's Medicare card.

On July 14 he was found in unlawful possession of a hooded jacket suspected of being unlawfully obtained.

On May 10 when directed by police to stop while riding a motorcycle Chaw failed to stop.

In that incident Chaw was riding a Yongkang DB125 motorcycle along Henty Dr.

Police caught up with him in a cul-de-sac but he sped off "laughing and smiling" down the footpath.

Police were able to drive past him on the road and stopped to block him.

When Chaw tried to ride around the police car he fell off.

Sgt Molinaro said Chaw had since spent 114 days in custody.

He held only a learner licence which was suspended due to his unpaid fines.

He was also found with 38 grams of cannabis.

Sgt Molianro said he had shown a lack of co-operation with authorities and some contempt.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Chaw had been in jail since July 1, was born in South Sudan and arrived in Australia at the age of two with his family

"His family is employed, his brother in the navy," Ms Zanders said.

"They are quite ashamed of his behaviour.

"He is a very talented basketball player and has developed musical aspirations.

"He is very sorry. He has just finished school and obviously made some wrong choices."

Ms Zanders sought his immediate release to parole, with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he was clearly a youthful offender and he would like to think his prospects of rehabilitation remain high, although he did have some reservations.

He told Chaw he was a young bloke who needed to "take a reality check" about which path he chose to go down.

Chaw was convicted and sentenced to various concurrent jail terms of six months down to one month, and included 50 days jail for not stopping for police.

These were suspended for 18 months.

He is disqualified from driving for two years.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.