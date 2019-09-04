Menu
Crime

Offender crashes stolen car before it bursts into flames

Aden Stokes
by
4th Sep 2019 12:10 PM
POLICE are investigating after an alleged stolen car burst into flames in Gracemere earlier this morning.

About 1am, police and two fire crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Lucas St.

It had been reported to emergency services that the vehicle was on fire.

Firies arrived on the scene at 1.10am and had the fire under control within four minutes. By 2.06am, the fire was completely extinguished. Fireis left the scene at 2.20am.

There were no occupants found inside the vehicle, nor was anyone at the scene.

Police allege the vehicle was stolen and believe whoever crashed it fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Investigations with the owner of the vehicle revealed they had left it on the side of the Burnett Highway, near Bouldercombe, at 8pm because it had broken down.

Police investigations are continuing.

