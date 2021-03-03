Offender hid behind elderly people to avoid arrest on train

A recidivist offender tried to hide from police by standing behind elderly people on a train.

Ryan Paul Doyle, 30, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 22 charges including obstruct police, trespass, enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, possess drug utensils, received tainted property, dishonest use of bank cards and fail to appear in court.

The offences took place between September 16, 2020 and November 7, 2020 in Rockhampton, Petrie, Gladstone and New Auckland.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police came across Doyle at a railway station on November 2020 about 1.45pm and when asked to state his name, Doyle gave them four false names before giving his correct name.

Doyle was arrested but decamped from police after he thrust his hands up as an officer went to place handcuffs on him.

He ran towards the rear of a train.

Doyle yelled and swore at police and continued to avoid apprehension.

Doyle pushed a police officer into the train seats and ran to the other end of the train, continually obstructing police.

He stood behind elderly people who moved away and Doyle yelled “f--- you. You dogs. Leave me the f--- alone.”

Doyle was told numerous times to calm down but he continued running up and down the train, past children, yelling and swearing.

When the train doors opened at Petrie Station, Doyle ran across the platform and onto railway tracks, running to other platforms.

He was later located at a residence and arrested for many offences.

Doyle had entered a dwelling in Rockhampton on September 16 at 12.20pm via an unlocked rear door and rummaged through many drawers before being confronted by residents who he told he “was looking for something”.

After he ran off, the residents found some of his belongings in their home including a case containing used drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant on a Rockhampton residence on November 7, finding Doyle in a shed, moving left to right.

Sgt Janes said police told Doyle to stop moving, however, he continued moving, going towards the backyard fence where he was restrained by police.

He said after an officer grabbed Doyle and put his hand behind his back, Doyle spun around and “went towards the driveway with the officer still attached to him”.

Doyle was then restrained by other officers and refused to be searched, kicking out at officers.

The next month, Doyle was found in possession of a stolen bank card, which he had used at various locations and businesses in Rockhampton including purchasing $30 worth of Telstra credit, paying a taxi fare, buying flavoured milk along with a pouch of tobacco, tallyhos plus a packet of Horizon cigarettes.

He was captured on CCTV at Puma service station on Yaamba Rd buying the milk and smokes.

Doyle was again busted using someone else’s bank card on November 3 – this time in the Gladstone region.

He purchased goods at BP Gladstone Airport, Star Express in New Auckland, Foodworks West Gladstone and another Puma service station.

Sgt Janes said Doyle had an eight-page criminal record which included convictions for burglary, entering premises and receiving tainted property.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client started using marijuana when he was 14, moving on to ice about age 20-21.

He said the mother of his child took their child away from him years ago and he had very little contact with the child.

Mr Gimbert said Doyle admitted he needed to kick his drug habit and be a proper parent to his daughter.

He said his plans were to live with his ageing father when released from prison, where there was a ‘no nonsense, no drugs’ rule.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Doyle was a recidivist offender with convictions for arson, burglary, many unlawful use of motor vehicles, fail to appear in court and many enter premises.

Mr Gimbert said the parole board had indicated it was regularly proceeding past its 110-120 days limit – in other words, parole applications were being heard much later than they were supposed to.

Mr Press ordered Doyle to 20 months prison for the enter premises, plus one month prison to be served cumulative for failing to appear in court.

He declared 110 days presentence custody as time served, with parole release on June 8, 2021.

Mr Press further ordered Doyle pay restitution for the dishonest transactions which totalled $424.63.

