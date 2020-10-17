Offenders attempt to ‘hotwire’ cars at North Rocky business

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

POLICE are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after unknown offenders unsuccessfully attempted to ‘hotwire’ two vehicles in North Rockhampton.

The two vehicles were entered unlawfully at a business in Burnett St, Berserker, between October 14 and 15.

According to police, the attempted ‘hotwire’ of the vehicles caused damage.

Police are also seeking information on the following outstanding car thefts within the region:

Unregistered 2005 green Holden Commodore VZ sedan, stolen from Gracemere on October 9.

Unregistered blue motorcycle, stolen from Kinka Beach on October 14.

Unregistered black Honda CRF250 trail bike, stolen from Koongal between October 8 and 15.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.