Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Offenders from Depot Hill break-in still at large

Vanessa Jarrett
14th Mar 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Depot Hill property was broken into on Saturday morning and the offenders are believed to be still outstanding.

Police received reports of two males breaking into a commercial premises on Wharf St between 10am and midday.

It was reported they broke the lock on the gate and a white Mazda Bravo ute entered a shed and the persons allegedly removed a number of items and a television from the office.

Police also reported there was wilful damage at the property.

The vehicle then drove towards Allenstown and police located it on Oswald St.

A number of items were found in the vehicle tray and were seized by police.

The suspects have not been located.

break in depot hill mazda rockhampton break and enter rockhampton crime wharf st
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        By-election latest counts shows likely brother-sister win

        Premium Content By-election latest counts shows likely brother-sister win

        Council News Leading contender said he was feeling good and positive: ‘It’s not over until it’s over’’

        Jetsetter lands in hot water after Zippo find at airport

        Premium Content Jetsetter lands in hot water after Zippo find at airport

        Crime A jetsetter forgot he hid a marijuana stash in a zippo lighter and was busted by...

        Slow turnout for election day Division 3 by-election

        Premium Content Slow turnout for election day Division 3 by-election

        News There were concerns not all residents required to vote in the division had voted as...

        Wanted man drives 7hrs, rams cop car, tries to stab dog

        Premium Content Wanted man drives 7hrs, rams cop car, tries to stab dog

        Crime He was wanted in relation to a serious assault at the Sunshine Coast. The victim is...