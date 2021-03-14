Offenders from Depot Hill break-in still at large
A Depot Hill property was broken into on Saturday morning and the offenders are believed to be still outstanding.
Police received reports of two males breaking into a commercial premises on Wharf St between 10am and midday.
It was reported they broke the lock on the gate and a white Mazda Bravo ute entered a shed and the persons allegedly removed a number of items and a television from the office.
Police also reported there was wilful damage at the property.
The vehicle then drove towards Allenstown and police located it on Oswald St.
A number of items were found in the vehicle tray and were seized by police.
The suspects have not been located.