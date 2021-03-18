Menu
Proposed 3D renders of the office buildings by CEADS.
Property

Office buildings set for vacant Yeppoon CBD block

Vanessa Jarrett
18th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Office buildings have been proposed for some vacant land in the Yeppoon CBD.

Real Earth Development has lodged plans for a site at 76 Queen St, Yeppoon.

This site is rectangular in shape and has an area of 2018m2.

The proposed site on Queen St for the office buildings.
Two single-storey buildings with a height of 3.7 metres are proposed.

There would be 23 car-parking spaces and an additional 26 public spaces are available on the street.

The development would be accessed via Queen Street.

The office building has a site coverage of 31 per cent.

The application was lodged by Capricorn Engineering and Drafting Services with Livingstone Shire Council and is still being assessed by officers.

livingstone shire council development application proposed tmbdevelopmentapplications yeppoon cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

