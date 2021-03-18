Office buildings set for vacant Yeppoon CBD block
Office buildings have been proposed for some vacant land in the Yeppoon CBD.
Real Earth Development has lodged plans for a site at 76 Queen St, Yeppoon.
This site is rectangular in shape and has an area of 2018m2.
Two single-storey buildings with a height of 3.7 metres are proposed.
There would be 23 car-parking spaces and an additional 26 public spaces are available on the street.
The development would be accessed via Queen Street.
The office building has a site coverage of 31 per cent.
The application was lodged by Capricorn Engineering and Drafting Services with Livingstone Shire Council and is still being assessed by officers.