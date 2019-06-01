Office outfits that also work out on the town

Dressing day to night is an art.

We all know a divine desk worker whose outfits look as fitting in the office as they would at a dinner date, and we marvel at their style that's both polished and practical.

Forever New managing director Carolyn Mackenzie says it's all about switching up accessories and outerwear.

"Versatility is key for the modern women's wardrobe and layering is essential during the winter months,” she says.

"Midi skirts paired with fitted knit silhouettes are the building blocks to creating the perfect desk to dinner look.

"Simply swap out the layering piece from a blazer to a faux fur jacket to carry the look from office to out.

"Make a winter long-sleeved print dress work for work with a simple block heel and minimal gold jewellery, or opt for an over-the-knee boot and faux fur coat for after-work drinks.”

Colour is crucial in the elegant officewear game, so think of your work staples and how they could be updated in a new print or tone.

"Experimenting with new looks for work doesn't mean purchasing a whole new wardrobe, it's all about adding pieces to your current wardrobe that can be mixed and matched,” Carolyn says.

"Swap out a classic black pencil skirt for an on-trend pleated midi skirt and pair with a simple structured top, or opt for checked, belted pants instead of your usual black.”

Carolyn says a tailored jacket can jazz up any work outfit and furry detailing adds playful texture to a classic design.

"Luxe outerwear layers are key this winter,” she says.

"We're loving the elegance of midi-length coats in muted hues with faux fur trims. Or, for something modern, go with all-out texture with a faux fur cropped jacket.”