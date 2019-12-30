Officer-in-charge says farewell to mining town

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station Sgt Rob Smith is moving on. Picture: Facebook

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station Sgt Rob Smith is moving on. Picture: Facebook

AFTER almost four years in Blackwater and 12 years sworn service in the bush, Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station Sergeant Rob Smith is moving on.

Sgt Smith took to Facebook late last week to announce his sudden departure, saying the time had come for him and his family to leave Blackwater and head to the coast.

He said he had recently been advised that he was successful in obtaining the position of Sergeant, Officer in Charge of Mission Beach Police Station.

“Whilst I am looking forward to the move, I know I will miss many great things about Blackwater,” he said.

“The greatest thing that I will miss is the people.

“I thank everyone who has welcomed and supported my family and I whilst we have been in Blackwater. We have made many lifelong friends here.

“I thank the community for supporting Blackwater Police and for working hard in partnership with us to keep our community safe. Together we have achieved some great results.

“Lastly, I thank the professional, hardworking officers and staff of Blackwater Police Station. I know how dedicated these people are to work with our community and to keep it safe.

“I thank you again for your support and wish you all the very best for the new year and the future ahead.”

Sgt Smith’s last shift was on Sunday. Officers will temporarily relieve his position until a permanent replacement is selected early next year.