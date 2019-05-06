Officer jumps out of way as thief drives at police

Shaun Dudley Sielaff has been jailed for offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A FACE heavily covered in tattoo art including a designer label Louis Vuitton insignia, Shaun Dudley Sielaff is easily recognisable.

It made him a highly identifiable figure when his erratic behaviour behind the wheel of gold coloured Honda caused a police officer in a Booval residential complex to jump out of the way in fear for his safety.

Sielaff did stop soon after.

Appearing from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Sielaff, 29, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen charges including failing to stop for police at Booval on May 14, 2018; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for police at Tivoli; driving on the Warrego highway when unlicensed - repeat offender; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; stealing petrol from a Blacksoil service station on May 11; driving a vehicle with stolen registration plates; driving unlicensed on April 26; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; and using stolen registration plates at Brassall on April 26.

Sielaff was on a suspended jail sentence at the time for previous criminal offences.

"His conduct was deplorable. The most appropriate sentence is prison, a term of 15 to 18 months with parole eligibility after he serve three months," prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said.

Police were called to Azzura Village apartments residential complex about a male driver and saw Sielaff in the Honda.

As a police officer walked toward the car its engine was heard to rev loudly.

The Honda heavily accelerated in reverse, narrowly avoiding the officer, who had to jump out of the way.

Police yelled at him to stop but Sielaff drove through a narrow gap between a residential unit and a police car, scraping the police car.

He drove in excess of the 10km speed limit. Hearing the noisy commotion residents came out of their units to see what was going on.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Sielaff would have to return to the District Court on some other matters.

He had been back in jail since May 20 last year, with Ms Seaholme saying the time was not declarable but could be taken into account.

His release from jail was in January 2020 on other offences, and he sought a parole eligibility date on the new charges.

Mr Seaholme said Sielaff, a former meat worker, instructed his life went downhill after a partner disappeared with their child and he became addicted to ice.

While in jail he had completed an extensive rehabilitation program.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the dangerous operation charge was the most serious, with police alleging he twice drove the car at officers.

He noted that he had been on a District Court four-year suspended jail sentence at the time.

Sielaff received a 15-month jail term, to start at the conclusion of his existing sentence. He received lesser jail terms on the other offences.

He will be eligible for parole in August.

Sielaff was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.