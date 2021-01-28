Menu
The injured police officer is helped onto a stretcher in Oswald Street, Rockhampton.
Officer rushed to hospital with serious ‘slash’ injury

JANN HOULEY
28th Jan 2021 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
A Rockhampton Police officer has been rushed to hospital with a serious slash injury to his arm.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the man was taken to hospital to be treated for the serious injury, which occurred while crews were responding to a mental health incident in Oswald Street, Allenstown.

It is understood the officer slashed his arm on glass while gaining entry to a property where the mental health incident was unfolding.

Multiple people had earlier reportedly called police in regards to a disturbance at the Oswald Street property.

The spokesman confirmed while the officer had been taken to Rockhampton Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service for treatment, crews remained on scene dealing with the mental health incident.

A police officer was injured in the incident in Oswald St, Rockhampton.
