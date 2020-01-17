Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGATIONS: A Senior Constable has been suspended.
ALLEGATIONS: A Senior Constable has been suspended.
News

Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 48-year-old senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service due to sexual offences allegations.

The central region officer is being investigated in relation to allegations about his involvement in sexual offences committed against a female.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said this does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

The central region covers from the Sunshine Coast to Mackay.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

police officer suspended
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father warned he has an ice problem and needs help

        premium_icon Father warned he has an ice problem and needs help

        Crime ‘It will overtake your life. You will lose your job and your whole life will just spiral.’

        A day to celebrate corrections in Central Queensland

        premium_icon A day to celebrate corrections in Central Queensland

        News Corrections staff celebrate their national day in Rockhampton

        Rockhampton Botanic Gardens’ 150th celebrations postponed

        premium_icon Rockhampton Botanic Gardens’ 150th celebrations postponed

        News Events across the city have been axed due to wet weather

        Andrea hopes to bring 'strong voice' to Livingstone council

        premium_icon Andrea hopes to bring 'strong voice' to Livingstone council

        Council News Friend nominates for Livingstone Shire Council