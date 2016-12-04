Officers, dog squad search Kawana after break-in

SUNDAY 8PM: POLICE crews, including the dog squad, are searching the streets around Glenmore State High School after reports a McLaughlin St business was broken into.

Crews were called to the scene about 7.15pm where officers examined CCTV of the incident.

It's understood a business in the street was also broken into last week, with offenders making a getaway through the nearby school grounds.

Police searched the school grounds for the offenders and took up positions along Yaamba Rd and surrounding streets.