Officers reviewing CCTV footage after Stockland fight

UPDATE 5.55PM: INVESTIGATIONS into a fight which broke out near Kmart at Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon are continuing.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said no one was injured in the fight and at this stage no charges had been laid by police.

UPDATE 4.45PM: POLICE are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to anyone who witnessed a fight between several people at Stockland Rockhampton.

It's understood one group was fighting near Mandalay Medical Centre, with the fight now having been broken up by police.

4.30PM: EMERGENCY services crews are responding to reports of a fight involving several people near Kmart, in Stockland Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate up to 10 people were involved in the fight, some using chairs as weapons.

Several police crews are headed to the shopping centre.