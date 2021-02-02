Official: Sharks lure McInnes from Dragons

Cameron McInnes to join the Cronulla Sharks for 2022 and beyond

Cameron McInnes to join the Cronulla Sharks for 2022 and beyond

Cronulla have signed St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes in a major bombshell for the Red-V.

He will tell his teammates of his decision this morning of his intention to join their arch rivals.

In a move that will add further spice and animosity between the neighbouring rivals, the deal is worth around $2 million over four years.

Despite being the Dragons' most consistent player, there had been a lack of interest at the club to sign him long term.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Sharks have snuck under the unsuspecting guard of the Wests Tigers to secure his signature.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire met with McInnes prior to Christmas in a bid to lure the valuable 26-year-old.

With rising star Blayke Brailey holding down the Sharks hooker position, McInnes has told those close to him that his game could be best suited in the lock-position at Cronulla, particularly under the NRL's new rule changes.

It's understood Brailey has been informed of the Sharks' pursuit of McInnes and is excited at the imminent arrival of the NSW Blues squad member next season.

Renowned for his leadership, fearless attitude and high workrate, McInnes is also desperate to play finals football and believes he can achieve that goal at the Sharks.

McInnes' future has been a hot topic of late since it was revealed the Dragons are yet to table an offer to the 27-year-old for 2022 and beyond, despite him being their best player for the last two seasons. The club is also expected to sign Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough in the next fortnight - a move that would shift McInnes from hooker to the lock-forward position.

There had been whispers within the game that the Bulldogs were interested also in securing McInnes. However, the Bulldogs denied any link with McInnes - content to work with their current stock of dummy-halves.

Originally published as Official: Sharks lure McInnes from Dragons