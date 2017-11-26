Oh, baby! Brittany Lauga's sweet Keppel victory

SECOND TERM CELEBRATION: Brittany Lauga celebrates her win in the seat of Keppel with supporters on Saturday night.

Allan Reinikka ROK251117alauga2

THE biggest celebration of Brittany Lauga's election campaign wasn't her win at the ballot box.

It was the moment her baby daughter smiled for the first time last week.

Motherhood is a tough enough task for any woman to take on, but Ms Lauga will be juggling it with a second term in the Queensland parliament after declaring victory in Keppel on Saturday night.

"It's probably going to be something we will learn to juggle over time,” she said.

"In the midst of the election campaign and working for my electorate, I'm also teaching my daughter how to smile.

"I think it's probably going to have to be a mixture of day care and relying on friends and family and also taking (Odette) along to things as well.

"It will be a juggle, but I'm sure we are going to be able to do it.

"If we can win an election with a newborn then we can do anything.”

On Saturday night, Ms Lauga dedicated her victory to the 180 Glencore workers who have been locked out of work for over 130 days.

With 69.35 per cent of the votes counted at 12.25pm Sunday, Ms Lauga claimed victory with 42.64 per cent of the vote.

LNP candidate Peter Blundell was trailing on 25.01 per cent and One Nation's Matt Loth on 25.31 per cent.

Ms Lauga hoped to set a good example to Odette, who will spend her first few years watching her mum represent the people of Keppel.

"It's been a big learning curve over the last few weeks,” Ms Lauga said.

"We've had to get to know each other over the last few weeks.”

For the young family, they key will be snatching as much quality time together as possible.

Ms Lauga said scheduling feeding time and play times with Odette away from work and campaign commitments was something she would continue.

In the office, Ms Lauga said job creation would remain a firm focus through projects like Works for Queensland, Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work.

The GKI development and casino licence was one of the sticking points during the Keppel campaign and Ms Lauga yesterday reaffirmed Labor's commitment to $25 million infrastructure funding for the island.

"I'm looking forward to getting that project started as soon as possible,” she said.

"The minister for state development wrote to Tower Holdings in September and asked them to show cause as to why they hadn't started work within the time frame of their lease, which the lease requires them to.

"They have until March to respond to that show cause notice.

"I'll be very keen to hear what Tower Holdings have to say.”

Ms Lauga said she spent her first term developing relationships with people and organisations in the community, something she wanted to build on over the next three years.

"I think there's so much still left to be done and I'm looking forward to getting back into it,” she said.

"There's a lot of things I didn't get to finish in my last term.”