OH BABY! Hive of activity in maternity ward for New Years

Parents Dan Collins and Brodie White, Yeppoon, with their baby girl Airlie Georgia Collins and Jesse Sims and Erica-Anne Craven-Griffiths, Yeppoon, with their baby boy, Ruukie Nicholas Sims. The babies were two of three babies born at Rockhampton hospital on New Year's Day. Vanessa Jarrett

WHILE some people were at home recovering from New Year's Eve celebrations, three expectant mothers were busy giving birth at Rockhampton Hospital.

Three babies were all born minutes apart at around 3.30pm.

It made for a hive of activity at the maternity unit and ironically the births were all at the nurses' shift changeover.

A little baby girl, Airlie Georgia Collins, was one of the first babies to be born.

Parents Brodie White and Dan Collins of Yeppoon welcomed the 2900gram and 50cm long baby at 3.39pm.

Mum Ms White had been in early labour since Saturday and was relieved to have her baby in her arms on New Year's Day.

"We're just happy she's all healthy,” Ms White said.

"Everyone has been fantastic here... all the midwives have been amazing, been so good.”

Another couple, Krystal and Riley, who wished not to be pictured, had a baby boy, Hamish at the same time - 3.39pm.

Two minutes later, down the hallway, Erica-Anne Craven-Griffiths, originally of the Atherton Tablelands, with partner, Jesse Sims, was giving birth.

The couple had a baby boy named Ruukie Nicholas Sims. Ruukie means strong, dominant and protective. The middle name is to reflect Mr Sims' sister, Nicole, who passed away a few years ago.

Ms Craven-Griffith was glad to have had the baby on New Year's Day.

He was born on January 1 at 3.41pm weighing 2900grams and 45cm long

She wasn't due until January 26 but she was determined to have him in the new year.