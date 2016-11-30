Oh Christmas Tree, oh Christmas Tree

WITH Christmas trees traditionally going up, RACQ has warned Queenslanders to be aware of potential fire risks from lights and decorations.

RACQ's Renee Smith said aged, faulty or incorrectly installed lights and wires could be the cause of a nightmare before Christmas for families, if safety checks were not undertaken.

"New RACQ research shows 48 percent of home fires experienced by respondents were caused by electrical faults, so it's vitally important people are mindful of the heightened danger their decorations could pose,” Ms Smith said.

"However there are some simple steps homeowners can take to better protect their homes this festive season.

"When setting up fairy lights and other electrical decorations, never overload power boards by piggy-backing double adaptors; only one item per socket should be used.

"It's important to take a moment to inspect lights for any visible signs of damage to cords or plugs, as they can become frayed and broken after years of use or may be damaged to begin with.

"It's also essential all lights purchased have an Australian Standards label and that they're used for their correct purpose; for example outdoor lights should never be used inside.”

Mr Smith said lights should not be left on unattended for long periods, especially if nobody is home or overnight.

"Lights generate significant levels of heat and should not be positioned next to paper or other flammable decoration,” she said.