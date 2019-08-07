Oh deer! The next step to reduce our road safety risk

NEXT week a committee will decide whether more signs warning of deer are needed in North Rockhampton but the big question still remains - do they need to be culled?

Rockhampton Region councillor Tony Williams said there was no doubt wild deer were a problem in the town and he was committed to finding a solution.

"They're becoming more and more prominent,” Cr Williams said.

"It wouldn't matter if they were in the bush but they are coming into suburbia - that's the issue.”

Cr Williams said he has heard too many near miss stories for the problem to be ignored.

"The more and more they are left to their own devises, they begin to populate,” Cr Williams said.

"Deer start becoming aggressive - there could be issues there.”

He raised his concern for feral deer at a council meeting for the second time in five weeks on Tuesday when Cr Ellen Smith spoke about the problem of wild pigs on Mount Archer.

Cr Williams suggested the wild deer problem could be discussed when a meeting was held to find a solution for the wild pigs.

He was dismissed but he agreed finding a solution for the deer problem separately could be beneficial.

"I need to make that into a separate motion to work with state agencies,” he said.

He wasn't sure what the solution would be but his first step towards solving the problem was a meeting on Monday with the council, police and the Transport Main Roads department.

"We are asking to move the signs to give drivers a bit of a warning,” he said.

There are deer road signs on Lakes Creek Rd, but he hoped to move them closer to town to keep up with the deer population, which were moving closer to town.

"They're becoming a problem across the state,” Cr Williams said.

Deer populations are not only an issue in Rockhampton, changing the protective game status for deer to allow anyone with a firearms licence to shoot the animals was a hot topic in New South Wales.

According to the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries deer shooting must be carried out by trained personnel with appropriated firearms licenses.