SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A CROCODILE believed to be 3m long has been spotted in Gladstone Harbour over the weekend.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said a member of the public saw the crocodile swimming in the harbour on Sunday before reporting it.

"Recent rain may have flushed the animal out of a local creek," he said.

"DES wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area."

He said the sighting came as a reminder for boaties and fishers to not leave fish scraps near boat ramps.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372," he said.

