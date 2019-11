A fire truck returns to Finch Hatton to refill with water. QFES generic

EMERGENCY services have raced to extinguish an oil fire burning at a Frenchville business this afternoon.

A QFES spokesperson said two crews were dispatched to the Dean St business after it was called in at 12.45pm.

The fire which started in an oil cooker is believed to have spread to the roof.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and were working to make the area safe.