POLICE have responded to an oil slick which is reportedly causing some concern on Rockhampton’s Fitzroy Street.

The potential traffic hazard was reported to authorities at 9.50 this morning.

One officer described the slick as “reasonably substantial” and a likely traffic hazard at the Fitzroy and Canning streets roundabout.

Police were notifying Rockhampton Regional Council about the issue.